HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Several Hagerstown residents got together Sunday to get some strikes and raise money for a good cause.

After missing last year’s bowl for a cure event due to COVID, many Hagerstown residents were able to return to southside bowl to raise money toward the Susan G Komen.

During the event, people of all ages were able to enjoy a few games of bowling and duckpin while participating in several raffles.

“We actually started which is part of our Thursday night bowling, Chairman of the Bowl for the Cure Committee, Pat Rossiter explained.” “We wanted to make this a really important event to involve the community, so for the last 12 years, that’s what we’ve done and actually made this a separate event and so we got a lot of good community involvement.”

Many of the patrons that attended had their own personal stories with breast cancer and they said that was the motivation to get involved in the event.

“I been a survivor for 15 years, participant Melinda Tolley explained. So I want to get people to understand this is not just women, men get it too.”

The Hagerstown bowl for a cure also plans to host another special later in the year for breast cancer awareness month.