Bowl for a Cure raises money for breast cancer

The annual event was open to the public and raised several thousand dollars.

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM)–Hagerstown community members came out to Southside Bowl for the 11th annual Bowl for a Cure event.

At least 160 people attended the event. Those who participated raised at least $6,000 for the Susan G. Komen Foundation which supports finding a cure for breast cancer. Bowl for a Cure event planners say the event is open to the public and that it gives people a fun way to raise money for a cause that has touched the lives of many.

“Most everyone here that is bowling, we have probably all been touched by somebody that has either been a cancer survivor or we’ve lost a loved one that has died from cancer. So the goal is we’re hoping this money will be the tipping point that finds a cure,” said Patrick Rossiter Chairman for the Bowl for a Cure committee.

Bowl for a Cure has raised close to $100,000 over the past ten years.