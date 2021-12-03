Bowie police officer found guilty for shooting at a fleeing vehicle

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — A Prince George’s County judge found Bowie Police Lieutenant Ernest Stanley, guilty of misconduct in office for shooting at a fleeing car during a traffic stop back on Aug. 8, 2018.

Lt. Stanley attempted an off-duty traffic stop on a car with two occupants. Officials say after leaving work and while still in uniform, he attempted a traffic stop and requested backup. Instead of waiting for more officers, he reapproached the car and asked the driver to get out of the vehicle.

The driver did not comply and proceeded to drive away, while Stanley fired three shots, hitting only the vehicle.

It was reported by the office of Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, at the time of the shooting, neither occupant posed an imminent threat to the officer or the community.

“I am pleased with the guilty verdict in this case. Police officers are sworn to operate with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity and to protect the public,” said State’s Attorney Braveboy. “Lt. Stanley made a decision to fire his weapon at a fleeing vehicle. There was no imminent threat to the officer or the community, and he put members of the community in danger and that was unacceptable. We are pleased with the judge’s decision in this case.”