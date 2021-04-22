Bourne Building to be the site of future clean energy project

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In honor of Earth Day, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is announcing a new environmentally friendly initiative.

Plans for the clean energy project include a 168-panel solar canopy and four charging stations for electric vehicles, which will be constructed over a parking lot at the Bourne Building. The canopy will generate 75 kilowatts of electricity, which is enough to reduce electricity costs at the building by 15 to 20 percent.

“The solar canopy is a great example of how we save green by going green,” Executive Gardner said. “By reducing electricity and fuel costs, taxpayers save money and protect our limited resources.”

Construction on the project is expected to begin next spring.