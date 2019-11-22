Boonsboro volunteer soccer coach wins volunteer award after teaching since 1998

Winner says the best part is seeing the generations grow and come back to help him coach.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Hagerstown highlights work that individuals do to make a difference in Washington County. A Boonsboro volunteer soccer coach has been working with teams in Washington County since 1998.

Soccer has been a part of Paul Kadin’s life since he was a little boy. His love for the sport kept him involved in any way he could, into adulthood. Since 2000, he has been running the American Youth Soccer Organization in Boonsboro.

“I’ve been playing soccer since the 1960’s in high school and even in college, I was never any good, but I love the sport and I always have a good time,” Kadin said.

While working a full time job, Paul always finds time to keep children engaged and outside. He operates in many capacities including coaching, referee administrator, concession chair and so much more. He says there is always something to do on and off the field.

“January is collecting coaches and training them, february is collecting referees and training them, march the kids are on the field until June and then all summer long the fields still need to be mowed and maintained, the nets and the goals need to be patched and replaced,” Kadin said.

Kadin says under his leadership the league mandates balanced teams at all levels and assures good sportsmanship and safety.

“I always tell the coaches, say something nice to every kid at every practice and every game, I know its hard with some kids, but you can always say “Johnny you came with both your shoes tied today” , and if thats the nicest thing you can say about a kid just say it anyway because you may be the only person saying something nice to that kid,” Kadin said.

While holding back tears, Kadin says, the best reward for him is not only putting a smile on a child’s face, but seeing the generations grow and come back to help him coach.

“I was going around introducing myself to five year olds and saying “I’m coach Paul how do you do” I get half way around and the mom says, you dont remember me you coached me when I was 12 years old, its all very heart warming.”

Paul says volunteering is his life and that this award is overwhelming. People that work close with paul say he is the reason for youth soccer in South County.

“Everybody does what they can, and you don’t ever expect what you’re doing as anything special or above what your capacity is, its extremely reciprocal, whatever you give you get back twice or three times as much,”. Paul says the older he gets, his knees are getting weaker, but that won’t stop him from continuing to volunteer coach for as long as he can.