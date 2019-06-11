Boonsboro town council approves FY2020 budget

The Boonsboro Town Council voted and approved the 2020 fiscal year budget at their regular meeting on June 10.

At roughly $2 million, the general fund budget is staying in the same ballpark as it was in 2019. However, residents will be seeing a $5 increase regarding sanitation and recycling, as costs have increased.

The increase comes as a result of glass objects no longer being considered recyclable, increasing the tipping weight during trash pick-up.

“We really discussed it a lot. We tried to make sure we engaged the employees and the town superintendents and the town departments and the commissions, that it wasn’t just the seven people sitting on the council and the mayor making those decisions,” said Councilmember Marilee Kerns.

The council also decided to not charge the Washington County Commission on Aging for the 2020 fiscal year.

