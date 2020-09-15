Boonsboro to hold trick-or-treating amid pandemic

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) –Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Boonsboro Mayor and Council have voted to hold trick-or-treating this year on October 31 from 6 pm-8 pm.

Houses that want to hand out candy should turn on their porch lights. The Mayor of Boonsboro says that trick-or-treating is not a town event, but the date and time are selected by town officials.

Residents are also expected to practice social distancing.

“We’re looking forward to having successful trick-or-treating,” said Mayor Howard Long of Boonsboro.

The Mayor of Boonsboro says that the town consulted local police before deciding on the trick-or-treat dates but did not consult the local health department.