Boonsboro tackles weir wall corrosion heading into 2020

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Boonsboro kicked off the new year with the mayor’s State of the Town Address; where according to the mayor, Boonsboro has seen some ups and downs in previous years.

“It’s worked out very well for us. Just like our audits. We used to have a lot of findings, well in 2018, we got it down to five,” said Mayor Howard Long. “In 2019, we got it down to two. So hopefully this year, we’ll have no findings.”

Audit evaluations are not the only thing the town of Boonsboro is keeping in mind as it enters 2020. The town is emphasizing the need to fix its water system which is shared with Keedysville.

“The weir wall is where we’re having an issue, has erosion below it. Water is not pooling properly now behind the weir wall to allow for pumping into the system,” said the Town Manager Paul Mantello, who goes on to explain that the cost to fix the weir wall is estimated at $150,000.

“That’s going to be a big, big task,” said Long. “Hopefully the state, county can help us out and we can get that repaired, cause that’s big, big water loss to not only Keedysville but Boonsboro too.”