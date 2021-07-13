Boonsboro showcasing electric vehicles to promote a green energy future

Mike Sokol is showcasing electric vehicles of the future at Shafer Park in Boonsboro, Md. The town is a champion of green energy.

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — One may not think of Boonsboro as being at the vanguard of green energy, but ten years ago the town began a recycling program that was so successful it launched “Green Fest,” a celebration of protecting the environment.

Part of that future is electric vehicles. Boonsboro invited Mike Sokol, an automotive engineer, to Shafer Park to showcase the alternative energy vehicles of the future.

“I think we’re all going to convert to electric within the next 10 years. It’s going to happen. It needs to happen. The question is how quickly it happens and how painful it’s going to be converting over to it,” Sokol said.

Sokol runs a non-profit to promote electric vehicles and is holding rallies in communities across the county to showcase the new Volkswagen and Ford F-150 vehicles of the future.