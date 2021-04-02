Boonsboro offering free trees to citizens

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Boonsboro is partnering with Potomac Edison’s “Green Teams Tree Planting Program” to offer free trees for people living within town limits.

You can apply right now for a free 5-gallon native tree to plant in your yard. The trees will be planted in October.

Town officials want to up the town’s tree canopy to help manage stormwater runoff and reduce erosion. The trees also work to beautify the neighborhood and increase property value. The town has promised to plant a tree in Shafer park or Town Field for every tree planted in someone’s yard.

You can register for your free tree on the town’s website or by calling town hall. Dates for planting and the tree species will be emailed to registered people.