Boonsboro mom lobbying hard for medical cannabis reform

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM ) — Carey Tilghman of Boonsboro has undertaken a legislative reform movement of her own: For Maryland to follow the lead of ten other states which allow medical cannabis to be administered by a designated caregiver.

Tilghman’s young daughter, Raina, suffers from epileptic seizures which can be controlled with medical cannabis. Maryland is among the majority of states which restrict who can be a sanctioned caregiver.

For example, schools are reluctant to let their licensed nurses be authorized as caregivers for fear of liability. But Tilghman believes Maryland can be flexible so the cannabis doses can be administered responsibly.

Tilghman has lined up supporters in the Maryland General Assembly and is actively working to get her proposals signed into law. With about six weeks remaining in the legislative session she is passionate about seeing a bill sent to the governor for his signature.