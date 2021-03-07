Boonsboro man killed in single-vehicle accident

A Boonsboro man was declared dead on the scene after overturning his vehicle on Route 40 Alternate outside of Boonsboro, Md.

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A Boonsboro man was declared dead on the scene after overturning his vehicle on Route 40 Alternate outside of Boonsboro, Md.

Maryland State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 40 Alternate and Benevola Church Road at around 5 p.m. on Saturday night. They found 47-year-old Michael Deshong’s vehicle overturned in the roadway.

The initial investigation has determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway to the right side and traveled up an embankment. Investigators believe the vehicle then struck a pole, a sign, and a stone wall before reentering the roadway and overturning.

The Boonsboro resident was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and ejected from the vehicle.

The road was closed for almost 4 hours as Maryland State Police and the local fire and state highway administration diverted traffic.

MSP say that this investigation is ongoing and is asking anyone with information about the accident to call the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack at (301) 766-3800.