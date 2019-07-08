Boonsboro man creates Civil War museum from his relics

Maryland

Bast has been collecting artifacts since he was 6 years old

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A Boonsboro Maryland man has collected relics from the American civil war for more than 80 years.

The Boonsboro museum of history is full of rare treasures that tell a story of what the Civil War was really like. The collectibles range from firearms, to clothing, books and more. Each item tells a different story.

Douglas Bast says, though he lives with Parkinson’s, it doesn’t slow him down from giving tours.

“I’m not as good as I used to be, but I’m still working at it, its a passion I love to collect antiques, you know, I see something that I like and I try my best to acquire it and so fourth,” Bast said, who lives inside the museum.

The museum is a non-profit organization that does tours every Sunday or by appointment.

