Boonsboro fire damages pizza business, displaces residents

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — A fire in Boonsboro caused damages to a pizza business and displaced residents on Monday after two alarms were set off.

According to fire chief Brett Harne with Middletown Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters from Washington County, Frederick County and Jefferson County arrived at South Main Street around 3:21 p.m. Responders found heavy smoke inside the first floor of the 3-story building, which is where Vesta Pizzeria is located.

Due to the heat, the second alarm was requested to bring additional units. It took firefighters around 10-15 minutes to put out the fire, which was contained to the business. Fire marshals remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

There was no extension and no estimated damage report. Around 70 firefighters responded to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.