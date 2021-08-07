Boonsboro Fire Company holds annual car show, first large fundraiser since start of pandemic

ROHRERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A local fire department held its annual car show on Saturday to raise funds to support their firefighters.

Around 180 cars filled the lot of Rohrersville Station 8 for the annual car show hosted by the First Hose Company of Boonsboro. The funds raised will be used for general operating costs that include vehicle maintenance, personal protective equipment, and training for the firefighters. The funding will also be used to offset any costs that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this car show being the first large scale fundraiser held by the First Hose Company of Boonsboro in over a year, they were grateful for the community’s support. George Meyer, President of the Boonsboro Fire Company, explained the department held the car show last year during the pandemic but did not see a great turnout. He was thankful for all of the community members who brought their cars to Station 8. Cars who entered the show were judged and voted on, making them eligible to win trophies like Best in Show and Chief’s Choice among other titles.

“It was a rough year and a half plus of little to no fundraising and little to no public contact,” Meyer explained. “[With] us being a fire department, we like to get out and we like to be involved in the public. We enjoy fundraising and it helps us out tremendously. So it definitely helped out a lot.”

All of the proceeds from the car show will go directly to the First Hose Company of Boonsboro.