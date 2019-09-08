Boonsboro celebrates the 48th annual “Boonsboro Days”

Historical Society says this is the oldest craft show in Washington County

BOONSBORO, M.d. (WDVM) — Boonsboro was the place to be over the weekend as the town celebrated its 48th annual “Boonsboro Days”.

Shafer Memorial Park was packed with people and over 130 vendors. Each vendor sold hand crafted treasures made up of different materials. Some vendors even had big machines, making home made flour.

The historical society sponsored the event and members says this is the oldest arts and crafts show in the Washington County area.

“In 1971 it started it was pretty much a colonial type of event where the artist made their own crafts and they made it right here on site now we still are trying to stay within the bounds of home made crafts,”said historical society member Jenny Carnahan.

All the proceeds go towards maintaining the historical society.