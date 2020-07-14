Boonesborough Days 2020 canceled

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The town of Boonsboro’s annual event, Boonesborough Days, is cancelled this year.

The Boonsboro Historical Society said they had to cancel the event scheduled for September 12 and 13 because of COVID-19 and the current statewide safety guidelines. “The safety and well-being of all the participants is in the forefront of this decision,” the historical society said on Tuesday.

According to the Boonsboro Historical Society, over 150 vendors participate in the festival, which is “devoted to showcasing handmade crafts.” The event also features historical demonstrations. Attending the event comes at no charge.

Next year will be the 50th anniversary of Boonesborough Days.

