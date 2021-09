BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — In Shafer Park the 50th Annual Boonesborough Days was hosted in Boonsboro.

Residents and visitors that came to the two-day event could walk through the rows of tents showcasing the crafter’s art pieces. The products range from brooms, sculptures, pottery, and many other artworks.

The event history stems from the colonial times were crafters made their wares on sight during the event. This history is a staple of Boonsboro that brings the community together.