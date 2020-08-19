Book store employee finds hand grenade in warehouse

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Staff at Wonder Book and Video Warehouse in Frederick had quite the scare on Tuesday, when an employee picked up what appeared to be a hand grenade.

Wonder Book and Video usually receives a large amount of books and other types of used merchandise that are shipped to their warehouse daily. While an employee was sorting through boxes located on a pallet she removed some items from a box and observed a hand grenade in the bottom of the box.

Frederick City Police and the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office bomb squad was able confirm that the grenade was inate, but officials say, if you should ever find yourself in the same positions with suspicious devices, you should follow the three R’s.

Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area. Report immediately what was found and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher

Investigators learned by sorting through the books, pictures, and old letters that were in the same box as the hand grenade that it is probable that the owner of the inert hand grenade was an Airmen in the United States Air Force that was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base located in Denver, Colorado in the late 1950’s.

