Bomb threats to multiple colleges; two local HBCU campuses shut down

Maryland

No bombs were found on either campuses

BOWIE, Md. (WDVM) — Bomb threats against several Black colleges across the country had students terrified, and it even shut campuses down, with some going virtual.

These threats are now under investigation after many threats were made to universities in Georgia, Louisiana, and right here in our area, including Howard and Bowie State. Maryland state police confirmed a call was made to the bowie police department around 6 a.m. – the caller indicated multiple bombs were set across campus. Students were alerted and classes were immediately canceled.

Police conducted a full search of the campus with K-9’s. No bombs were located. The whole campus was on lockdown for several hours.

“Investigators are trying to determine whether some of the threats that went to other historically Black colleges and universities throughout the area if they are connected in some way, that still has yet to be determined,” said Elena Russo, Maryland State Police, spokesperson.

Bowie state campus is now open, and the shelter in place has lifted.

