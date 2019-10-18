Bomb squad clears “suspicious” suitcase left at PNC bank, no threat

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A PNC bank in Hagerstown, Maryland and the surrounding area was evacuated temporarily early Friday morning so authorities could investigate the report of a suspicious package.
According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bank Manager of the bank at 17708 Virginia Avenue reported a suitcase around 8 a.m. that was left at the bank. The area was evacuated before the Bomb Squad arrived to investigate. The suitcase turned out to be no threat and was cleared by an x-ray and robot.
