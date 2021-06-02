Boil water advisory issued for Mt. Aetna area in Washington County following water main break

MOUNT AETNA, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Department of Water Quality issued a boil water advisory following the discovery of a water main break in the Mt. Aetna Water System on Wednesday.

The precautionary advisory applies to residents living in the White Oak, Black Rock, and 9817-10002 Crystal Falls areas of the system.

The advisory could last for about two days, during which water quality and safety tests will be conducted. The measure will be lifted “after water service and quality are fully restored,” according to the Washington County government website.

Until that time, it’s recommended customers boil “all water used for food preparation, teeth brushing, ice making and drinking.” Water used for these purposes should be brought to a “rolling boil” for at least one minute to fully clean the water, and then the water should be allowed to cool to prevent burns. All ice made up to three hours before the advisory was released (around 2:54 p.m. on Tuesday) should be discarded.

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled, so long as it isn’t swallowed or ingested.

For more information, residents should call the Washington County Department of Water Quality office at 240-313-2600.