BOE announces employee retention incentive

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County Public School staff will soon receive a $1,300 incentive for all their hard work.

The Board of Education announced all benefited employees hired on or before February 1 of this year and non-benefited support staff who are regularly scheduled to work for FCPS are eligible for this incentive. This retention incentive will be paid in June.

Funding for the incentives was made possible jointly through the FCPS budget and with the support of Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, who has been a steadfast supporter of public education.

“The Board was excited to take the lead on this employee retention incentive to ensure employees get rewarded for their indispensable work,” FCPS Board of Education President Brad Young said. “The Board is deeply appreciative of County Executive Gardner’s support. She has been a consistent supporter of public education.”