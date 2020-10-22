Update: Body found in parked car in downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A body was discovered in a parked car in the Central Parking lot in downtown Hagerstown on Thursday.

Lieutenant Rebecca Fetchu stated that the body was discovered before noon in the lot located between East Franklin St. and West Washington St. next to the Elizabeth Hager Center.

The victim is a 40-year-old male and HPD estimates that he had been deceased in the vehicle for two days before being discovered by a Hagerstown police officer conducting a regular check on the area. The family has been notified.

Lt. Fetchu stated that the body was reclined in the car and the cause of death has not been identified. HPD is waiting on the results from the autopsy. She also stated that the cameras within the parking lot allowed police to determine when the victim pulled in.

Lt. Fetchu also stated that HPD does not have any suspicion of foul play. The family of the victim notified police that the victim had a history of medical issues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.