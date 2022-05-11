CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — On May 8, around 3:00 p.m. three kids found a body lying in the woods around Maryland Route 69 and I-70 in Clear Spring.

According to the news release, Maryland State Police were called and did an investigation. Using the tattoos on the body of the victim they were able to determine that it was Bryan Patrick Harley, 38 years old of Hagerstown.

Harley was reported missing in January and was last seen in the Clear Spring area days before being reported missing.

This investigation is ongoing.