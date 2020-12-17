Board of Public Works votes to advance agreement to complete Purple Line Project

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — After months of negotiations, Maryland can now move forward with completing the Purple Line Project.

The Board of Public Works voted unanimously to approve a legal settlement to resume construction of this project.

This project will provide more transit options across the region by connecting New Carrollton in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County with a 16-mile East-West light rail line with 21 stations.

This agreement will save Maryland taxpayers 550 million dollars and just the construction alone will create more than 6,300 Maryland jobs.

Currently, the project is about 40 percent complete but the Maryland Department of Transportation says a completion date will be determined as part of the new construction contract.