Board of Elections to move in new space

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Washington County Board of Elections Committee, finding a permanent home has always been a topic of conversation.

“Well it’s been years in the making, a lot of meetings between the election board staff and the county commissioners with the county administrator,” said Deputy Election Director Barry Jackson. “I think 2013 was when we really first started having these discussions.”

Now, conversations have turned into physical efforts. According to Jackson, the organization has acquired the vacant building located at 17718 Virginia Avenue for its new election office. County documents reported that the office, formerly known as a Shop N Save, will house the organizations warehouse, voting center and elections judge training center.

Todd Moser, a real property administrator, went before county commissioners to explain the cost of the facility as well as the space available. Moser said the county entered into a purchase agreement for $1,250,000 through negotiations with the seller of the property.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24 the group hosted an open house at its current building 35 W. Washington Street in Hagerstown. Residents were able to apply for voter registration during the event. Jackson said the new facility will be open by the time 2020 elections roll around.