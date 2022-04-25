WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After months of being in limbo due to legal challenges about Maryland’s legislative map, the Washington County Board of Elections has finalized their polling places.

Washington County’s Board of Elections’ main goal is to make sure voters are not confused about where they are voting and who they are voting for.

Nearly 50,000 Washington County voters can expect to see changes in their district, which could mean a new polling place.

Due to redistricting in the state of Maryland, voters to the west of Hagerstown will also see different elected officials.

“At the moment I do not know where I will be voting. We at one time voted at Williamsport High and then South High and Hickory Elementary, so it has changed, I’d say all in all for the better,” said election judge Harry Wagaman.

Jackson, deputy director of the Washington County Board of Elections says they want to get their redistricting done by a May 3rd deadline and notify voters of these changes as soon as possible.

Maryland’s primary election date was postponed until July 19th.

To see updates on your polling locations, click here.