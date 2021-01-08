Board of Education of Frederick County issues statement on violence in nation’s capital

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools published a statement on the violence that happened at the nation’s capitol.

The FCPS Board of Education also invited students to contact staff if in need of support after this upsetting event. And the district reminded the community that they are committed to inclusion in their district and that they welcome all students.

The statement signed by Board President, Jay Mason reads, “The Frederick County Board of Education stands with fellow citizens and other elected leaders to condemn the acts of violence witnessed in our nation’s capitol. Our teachers and staff are ready to listen and are prepared to talk with students who may be feeling overwhelmed, fearful, or who have questions.”