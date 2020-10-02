Board of Education member shares disturbing posts on social media

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Citizens of Washington County are calling for a member of the Washington County Board of Education to resign after making disturbing posts on social media.

Jacqueline Fischer made a number of posts to Facebook criticizing the President and even wishing that he would die after announcing that he and the First Lady had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The now-deleted post read: “Since he has tested positive for COVID19, maybe the country will get lucky and he will die. Wouldn’t that be an act of karma!”

The Washington County BOE released a statement to WDVM that says: “Washington County Public Schools (WCPS) is aware of the comments posted on social media by a Washington County Board of Education (WCBOE) member. These comments are from one individual member of the Board of Education and do not reflect the views, positions, or opinions of WCPS or the WCBOE.”

WDVM reached out to Fischer but has not yet received a response. As of 4:30 PM on Friday, Fischer removed the posts from her Facebook.

Fischer was elected to the WCBOE in 2018 and also served on the Washington County School Board from 2002 through 2006 and again in 2010, 2014, and 2018.

The Washington County Republican Central Committee also released a statement on Friday night condemning Fischer and the Board of Education. The statement called Fischer’s posts vulgar, immoral, and unprofessional.

“The Central Committee supports and hereby calls for the immediate suspension and removal of Ms. Fischer from the Board of Education. Her immoral and completely unprofessional conduct demonstrates a complete lack of personal integrity and she has no business influencing the education of our county’s youth.”