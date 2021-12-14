Board of County Commissioners make “historic” vote to increase Washington County Sheriff Deputies’ pay

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — To level the playing field in a competitive industry, Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies will see one of the biggest pay raises in around 16 years.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, salaries were not competitive and hindered the ability to hire new deputies and to keep existing deputies.

Last week, the Washington County Sheriff proposed a salary increase for deputies, and a unanimous vote was made by the board of commissioners supporting it. Washington County Board of Commissioners President, Jeff Cline, called the move “historic.”

“We want to keep our deputies who have the value of knowledge and experience in the field, so we can keep our society and our community protected,” said Cline.

The Sheriff’s Department has seen approximately 15% vacancies in sworn and corrections deputy positions which they say has severely hampered operations.

“The amount of money that’s being raised for the deputies, which raised ranges anywhere from $6,700 to almost $20,000 per person,” said Washington County Sheriff Mullendore.

“While this is the second time in my career that I’ve been able to get raises for the deputies, this is the most significant and I think it will carry the Sheriff’s Office through for a number of years,” said Sheriff Mullendore.

The Board of County Commissioners made it retroactive for the first pay period for the July 2021 calendar year.

The salary proposal has a starting salary of $52,000 for Sworn Deputies and $46,000 for Correctional Deputies.