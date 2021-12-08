Board of Commissioners approve for a new government building

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM)– The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a bid for a new Washington County Government Administrative Annex Building.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the board approved 5-0 to acquire 747 Northern Ave in Hagerstown.

According to the release, the property will accommodate the move of the divisions of permits and inspections, engineering and planning, and zoning.

The Divisions of Permits and Inspections and Engineering are currently located on Baltimore Street. However, that building is now a part of the construction for the new Hagerstown multi-use sports and events facility.

The Division of Planning and Zoning will be relocated to 100 West Washington Street in Hagerstown where residents can receive all of their inspections, permitting, planning, and zoning needs.