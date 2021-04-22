Board of Alderman further discusses sexual harassment policy

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick’s Board of Alderman held a workshop to review revisions of their ethics ordinance and sexual harassment policy.

The board made some changes as to how to define sexual harassment in the workplace and expanded it to include inappropriate communication as well. 

Deciding what entity within the city would be responsible as a gatekeeper also was discussed, and a common consensus was that the Director of Human Services would serve in that role. 

They also expanded on who could file sexual harassment complaints from not only employees but also members of the community. 

The next steps are for their legal team to take into account these changes and come back with another revision. Then the board of alderman will hold another workshop. 

