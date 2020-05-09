Blue Crabs host virtual opening day capped off by food drive

WALDORF, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs held a virtual opening day headlined by a food drive benefiting multiple charities in southern Maryland.

The day started off like any other opening day, with the national anthem and the first pitch. As the day continued, the Blue Crabs held fun virtual activities such as a live workout with their athletic trainer, meeting a new Blue Crabs player, and virtual bingo/trivia.

At the end of the day, the Blue Crabs went live on Facebook while they were delivering the food to participating charities. The goal was 1,000 items, however, the Blue Crabs managed to donate over 1,500 items to the local charities involved, all to give back to the community.

“Without people from our community coming to donate to people in our community, it wouldn’t have been possible,” said Andrew Bandstra, Broadcaster/Media Relations Manager for the Blue Crabs. “Anything we can do to give back to our community is always our goal, but during a pandemic, that is heightened to an even higher level.”

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will look to continue doing the food drive for years to come.