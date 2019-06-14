Blood drive held in honor of local math teacher

Maryland

Courtney Kelley's entire body's blood supply was replaced 5 times in 24 hours

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A blood drive was held at Smithsburg Middle School on Friday in honor of their 8th grade math teacher, Courtney Kelley.

A month ago, Kelley had major complications during childbirth and underwent multiple surgeries to repair her abdomen to get her body’s blood to a stable level.

She was life-lined to UMMC after exhausting the tri-state area’s blood supply at Meritus Medical Center, where they replaced her entire blood supply 5 times within 24 hours and still could not stop the bleeding.

Her life was saved by blood donations, which is what brought, friends, family, coworkers and strangers together to put this blood drive together in her honor.

“She had some complications while she was giving birth. We felt really helpless for a couple of weeks, not knowing what we could do to support her, so we thought the blood drive would be a good way we could all pitch in and help,” said Lora Roth, a math teacher at Smithsburg Middle School.

Kelley underwent 8 major surgeries in 7 days, including open heart surgery.

