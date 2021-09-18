Block party celebrates Hagerstown’s South End Community

It was a celebration of Hagerstown’s South End at City Park on Saturday.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It was a celebration of Hagerstown’s South End at City Park on Saturday.

Bester Community of Hope hosted the 6th Annual South End Community Block Party where residents enjoyed music all day, games, booths with local resources, and a meet and greet with characters from the Transformers.

The first block party was held in 2016 to bring the community together and to begin developing a shared vision for the South End neighborhoods.

Joan Balbuena, the Neighborhood Partnership Coordinator at Bester Community of Hope, was overjoyed to see all of the families and community members enjoying the event.

“We are out here really to celebrate the South End, celebrate what makes the South End vivid and diverse,” Balbuena exclaimed. “We have been doing this for 6 years, so being able to bring this back after the rocky time, it’s really, really great.”

The South End Community Block Party ran alongside the Hagerstown City Park Fall Fest and the City Park Lake Centennial Celebration.