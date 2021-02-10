BLM sign at Silver Spring church destroyed multiple times

COLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Black Lives Matter banner placed on the side of a road in Silver Spring has been destroyed multiple times over the past year.

The banner sits in front of the Colesville Presbyterian Church along New Hampshire Avenue. The church put the sign up back in 2015, but a representative of the church says the sign has been vandalized at least twice and stolen once.

Last weekend, the sign was defaced with paint. The banner has been replaced multiple times after being stolen, painted over and destroyed.

Despite the setbacks, the church plans to continue to display the banners.