Blessings in a Backpack strives to put an end to child hunger

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Feeding America, there are over ten million children in the United States who worry about where their next meal will come from.

Food insecurity impacts children physically and mentally, but organizations like Frederick County, Maryland blessings in a backpack are working to put an end to child hunger.

On Thursday, over a dozen volunteers gathered at MAD Fitness located on New Technology Way in Frederick to pack bags of food for children in need.







The goal for them is to create a week’s worth of food to keep on hand at partner schools in the case of inclement weather.

Volunteers wanted to ensure children are still fed despite school closures during the winter.

Organizers say Blessings in a Backpack provides not only food but the knowledge to residents of the problem children face due to food insecurity.

Volunteers say it’s not enough to feed children, but you must also support parents so all families can do better so we can end child hunger.

“I hope one day we will not need this organization because I hope child hunger will be a thing of the past soon, but until then I encourage residents to get involved and help make a difference. I know this will help a lot of children,” said Leslie Varnes Keating, Volunteer.