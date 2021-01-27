Blanca King, MCP Hispanic Liason, passes away after battle with COVID

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police announced the passing of Blanca King, their Hispanic Liason. King had been battling COVID-19 related pneumonia.

King started working in 1980 as a Victim Assistant in Wheaton. She began working in Public Information in 2005, where she worked at strengthening understanding between MCP and the Hispanic community.

“She embraced all these roles with selfless compassion,” MCP said in a release.

King hosted town hall meetings and spoke on Univision, Telemundo and radio shows regarding her work as well as assisted investigators.

She leaves behind her husband, daughter, son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons.