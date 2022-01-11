Black Rock Golf Simulator attracts everyday golf lovers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you’ve ever heard of a simulator, it attempts to copy various activities from real life in the form of a game or simply entertainment. Imagine virtual reality. Hagerstown’s black rock golf course has just that for the everyday golf lover.

What used to be an office now acts as a second option for golfers.

“We just took a wall down in between the office and like a just like a spare storage room. And it was like the perfect size for a simulator,” said Ryan Crabtree, manager of the Black Rock Golf Course.

Golfers use it if the temperature is too low outside or just for entertainment.

“My bosses came up with the idea, and we sort of work together to get it put in here,” said Crabtree.

The simulator averages three to four people on a typical day.

“When you hit, it shows you exactly what your balls are doing, and then it will you how far you have into the hole. And you can get just like playing a normal round of golf. But you hit from the same spot as you would on the driving range to play,” said Crabtree.

Black Rock Golf Course has been featured onHaHagerstown’sott list for three years as the best golf course.

