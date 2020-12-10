Black-owned businesses receive aid from new Comcast program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Two Frederick black-owned businesses were recognized by Comcast in their first round of Rise award recipients. These businesses, alongside over 700 others, will be receiving support in various areas over the next year.

Priscilla Myles, the CEO of Myles Per Grace Home Care Providers in Frederick, said, “I think it’s a great opportunity to be a black business owner. There’s a spotlight now. I’m definitely grateful for this opportunity, especially being a minority.”

One of the areas of support is a “technology makeover,” something that Myles said is much appreciated after taking her laptop in for repairs all summer. Misty Allen, the region vice president of government and community impact for Comcast, said that this will help especially in the face of COVID-19.

“Hopefully now, it gives them that platform and level setting so they can compete, to continue to grow, hire more employees, and that just betters our community all the way around,” she said.

Lenore Travers, the owner of Westbound Transport in Frederick, said, “A lot of things are very uncertain right now, you know, so when we have help with companies like Comcast, it gives us some type of… It makes us feel a little bit hopeful there are companies that are still willing to help us make it through this time period.”

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research said that black- and minority-owned small businesses have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Rise is part of Comcast’s initiative to allocate $100 million to fight injustice and inequality, and the current round of applications, which closes in February, includes all black, indigenous, and person of color-owned small businesses.