Black Breastfeeding Week raises support, awareness with Hagerstown mom
Black Breastfeeding Week is from August 25-31.
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - While reports show that most infants receive some breast milk, most are not exclusively breastfeeding or continuing to breastfeed as long as recommended, which also falls along with Black Breastfeeding Week.
Organizers say Black Breastfeeding Week was created because for over 40 years there has been a gaping racial disparity in breastfeeding rates. A CDC report says that fewer non-Hispanic black infants, 69.4 percent are ever breastfed compared with non-Hispanic white infants, 85.9 percent and Hispanic infants, 84.6 percent. One Hagerstown woman says she learned the process of breastfeeding when she did not have as much help to supportive practices. She's now encouraging other black mothers.
"Search out groups in the area, local breastfeeding groups and to try to go with your gut and try to enjoy the breastfeeding experience because it is a beautiful experience," said Ajoya Long, Hagerstown resident.
Long says she has a four-year-old son that she is still breastfeeding until this day, and she tells us she'll stop when he's ready.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App