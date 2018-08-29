Black Breastfeeding Week raises support, awareness with Hagerstown mom Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - While reports show that most infants receive some breast milk, most are not exclusively breastfeeding or continuing to breastfeed as long as recommended, which also falls along with Black Breastfeeding Week.

Organizers say Black Breastfeeding Week was created because for over 40 years there has been a gaping racial disparity in breastfeeding rates. A CDC report says that fewer non-Hispanic black infants, 69.4 percent are ever breastfed compared with non-Hispanic white infants, 85.9 percent and Hispanic infants, 84.6 percent. One Hagerstown woman says she learned the process of breastfeeding when she did not have as much help to supportive practices. She's now encouraging other black mothers.

"Search out groups in the area, local breastfeeding groups and to try to go with your gut and try to enjoy the breastfeeding experience because it is a beautiful experience," said Ajoya Long, Hagerstown resident.

Long says she has a four-year-old son that she is still breastfeeding until this day, and she tells us she'll stop when he's ready.