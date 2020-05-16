Birthday surprise for Hagerstown resident’s 80th birthday

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM)–A longstanding member of the Hagerstown community celebrated her 80th birthday.

Dixie Lushbaugh has lived in Hagerstown for 59 years and worked at the American Legion for over 40 years. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, she wasn’t able to celebrate her birthday the way she normally would. Instead, family and friends came to her and she even got a special visit from Hagerstown Fire Department’s Station Four.

“Very, very nice to have all of my family and friends. Very much a surprise,” said birthday girl Dixie Lushbaugh.

From everyone here at WDVM 25, we want to wish Dixie a very happy 80th birthday.