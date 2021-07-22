BioNTech acquires manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, MD

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — BioNTech announced that they will soon be joining Montgomery County’s growing list of world-renowned international companies in the “Immunology Capital Next to the Nation’s Capital.”

The German-based company is acquiring a manufacturing facility and cell therapy R&D platform from Kite. The company has been working with Pfizer on the widely distributed COVID-19 vaccine. At this new facility, BioNTech is looking to increase their cell therapy production to support more cancer clinical trials.

Benjamin H. Wu, President & CEO of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCDED) says this move signals the county’s growing maturation as a world immunology

capital.

“To see Montgomery County companies helping to develop these cures and treatments, but also more recently to be able to see how they are helping to support COVID-19 vaccines, and bringing us a sense of normalcy… it brings us a lot of pride,” said Wu.

The BioNTech and Kite transaction is expected to close by the end of July 2021.