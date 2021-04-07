Bill would impact drivers’ license suspensions for delinquent child support

Del. Debra Davis (D – Charles County) is concerned about Maryland law which suspends driver’s licenses for non-payment of child support. Transportation is often crucial to holding a job, she says.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Under Maryland law, a parent who fails to pay their child support could have their driver’s license suspended.

Some in the General Assembly say the law does more harm than good since a parent often needs transportation to their job. Public transit is not always the answer, and especially in low-income communities where employment opportunities may be limited, a vehicle is necessary to commute to a job.

Delegate Debra Davis (D – Charles County) has sponsored a bill to stop the license suspension. She favors attaching wages, but if the parent has no or limited income that is not the solution either. She notes that close to 15,000 Maryland motorists have had their licenses suspended because of no compliance with child support orders.

“I hope we can find a way to address this problem,” said Davis. “In the meantime, communities need to pull together so families can care for their children.”

The issue is pronounced in communities of color. 31% of Maryland’s population is 31 percent is Black, but 71% of license suspensions involve Black motorists.