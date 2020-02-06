Bill would impact coal, natural gas generation in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Legislation introduced in the Maryland General Assembly would direct the state Public Service Commission to give preference to solar and offshore wind as sources for power generation over coal and natural gas.

Delegate Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery) is lead sponsor in the House of Delegates of the measure which challenges Governor Larry Hogan’s proposed expansion of hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking” when drilling for natural gas.

The PSC regulates electricity markets in the state. Charkoudian’s proposal has the active backing of public advocacy groups like the Chesapeake Climate Action Network and the Sierra Club.

Both environmental organizations say the restrictions are needed to protect thousands of miles of tidal shoreline in Maryland and promote tourism and the seafood industry centered on the Chesapeake Bay.