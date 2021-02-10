Bill would allow those in long-term care facilities to designate a caregiver with access to resident

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — It has been a frustrating challenge for many to not be able to see family members, but Washington County Senator Paul Corderman is working to carve out a way to arrange personal visits while staying mindful of the limitations imposed by COVID.

Maryland lawmakers are working on a bill for those confined to a nursing home, for example, to have a “designated caregiver” who can make personal visits to family and special friends within certain health and safety guidelines. Corderman said it will help those who suffer from isolation and depression when Zoom or a window is the only connection to the outside.

“We’re really just trying to find a way to have that human interaction between the patient and their loved one,” said Corderman. “What we have found, unfortunately, that’s been tremendously sad over these past few months is that some of our most vulnerable citizens, our loved ones are in these nursing facilities having been cut off from pretty much any communication.”

Corderman said his bill will take into account schedules at these facilities the number of residents and workers in the building and whether or not anyone is quarantined. Allies working with Corderman on the bill are Delegate Karen Lewis Young from Frederick, a Democrat, and Delegate Neil Parrott from Washington County, a Republican.

Supporters of the bill are moving forward this session since it may take months before vaccines make it safe for patients and facility residents to receive visitors.