Bill to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles close to passage in Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — When a Texas high school senior was denied participation in his commencement ceremony because of his hair loss, he protested.

When a new hire at an Alabama customer service center was told by her supervisor to cut her locks, her job offer was rescinded.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear these cases alleging discrimination but 25 state legislatures have since made it unlawful to exclude based on hairstyles, twists, textures and locs. By tonight, Maryland may well be on track to be the 26th state.

Montgomery County already has an ordinance to this effect and Montgomery County Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins is a cosponsor of the bill.

“Black people run the risk of being discriminated against in employment, housing and public accommodations based on the way they choose to wear their hair,” she said. “It can be an act of racial prejudice for an employer to deem your hairstyles to be ‘inappropriate.’ One’s hairstyle may merely be a reflection of their cultural heritage. ”

While the Senate included a provision in the bill that hairstyles must meet a “professional” standard for employment purposes, it has since retreated from that language and the bill is set for final approval to be sent to Governor Hogan for his signature.