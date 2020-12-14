Bill passed to prohibit use of plastic straws

The law will go into effect May 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Heads up, don’t expect to find any plastic straws when dining out in Montgomery County next year as lawmakers recently passed a bill that would ban them.

County Executive Marc Elrich is expected to sign legislation that would take effect in May 2021, that would give restaurants 12 months to get rid of single-use straws that officials say is a danger to the environment.

There are a number of jurisdictions that have also taken action to ban the straws including Takoma Park and Prince George’s County. There is another bill in place to reduce plastic and polystyrene and Styrofoam as they are also considered dangerous to our health and the environment.

“This is a great bill that will help us reduce litter, it will improve our recycling compliance, and lower our climate emissions to reach our climate goals,” Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Council President.

Under the new law, those with disabilities will be able to request a straw at bars and restaurants.