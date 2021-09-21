Bill on Capitol Hill would grant tax breaks for e-bike purchases

Congress is contemplating tax credits for the purchase of e-bikes as a way to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With all the fine print in that multi-trillion dollar legislation on Capitol Hill, get this: you just might get a tax credit for buying a bicycle.

Well, an e-bike that is. It’s all part of the plan to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks. Analysts say the most frequent use of motor vehicles is for trips of four miles or less.

What if there was an incentive for motorists to switch to the new-technology of e-bikes? The proposed tax credit is for $750 on the purchase of an e-bike, which may run buyers around $8,000. Sean Hill at Hub City Cycles in Hagerstown says despite the e-bike voltage boost, you still get a workout.

“You’re still getting quite a good workout,” Guy said. “It’s allowing you to maybe go to the store that’s a little further away or go that route that has a larger hill on it.”

Cycling’s popularity has boomed during the pandemic with so many people cooped up at home and wanting to get outdoors for some serious exercise.